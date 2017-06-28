New version of Cricket Car Hop returns to Stratford

Cricket Car Hop, a longtime staple of Stratford’s dining scene is enjoying a reboot on July 1 after an absence of 11 years.

Cricket Car Hop opened in 1955 and became celebrated for its long hot dogs and other fast food fare. The eatery closed in 2004 and the property was demolished. Stacey DiCostanzo, who worked as a cook at Cricket from 1980 until its closing, spearheaded the effort to bring back Cricket in a replicated form, complete with a 1950s-style pinball machine, at 900 Access Road, a short walk from the original site.

The new Cricket will add a drive-through and outdoor seating to the establishment. The eatery will be open Mondays through Thursdays from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., with no service on Sundays.