Apparel retailer Lyn Evans going out of business

The company has a local presence in New Canaan and Ridgefield.

Phil Hall
Lyn Evans retail going out of business Bridgefield new canaanThe Lyn Evans chain of women’s apparel stores, which has two locations in Fairfield County, has become the latest retailer to go out of business.

Stan Shotkus, the widower of company founder Linda Shotkus, used the Wellesley, Massachusetts-based company’s Facebook page to announce the end of operations after 39 years in business. “Since Linda’s sudden passing last year, my daughter, Jenn Shotkus, and our fabulous staff have carried on her legacy; but with my health, and the business becoming more challenging, it’s time for me to turn the page and end on a High Note,” Shotkus wrote.

Lyn Evans, which operates stores in New Canaan and Ridgefield plus four stores in Massachusetts, will host a closing sale beginning on June 28. Shotkus referred to the sale as the company’s “last hurrah” and said the sale will include the entire Lyn Evans inventory plus the stores’ fixtures.

