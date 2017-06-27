American Family Care opening urgent care facility in Shelton

American Family Care will celebrate the grand opening of its center at 389 Bridgeport Ave. in Shelton on July 10 beginning at 4 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting at 5 p.m. Invited guests include Mayor Mark Lauretti and Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce President Bill Purcell.

An educational “Ted E. Bear Urgent Care Clinic” will follow on July 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., where children will be invited to bring their favorite stuffed animals or dolls to the center for examination and treatment by clinicians. Urgent care staff will escort the “patients” through several stations to receive checkups, X-rays and bandages or other treatments. Doctors and other medical professionals will explain the procedures to alleviate children’s fear of health care visits by helping them understand what to expect.

That same day the facility will formally open to residents in Shelton, Derby, Ansonia and Monroe.

The Shelton AFC is the fourth to be opened by Steven Heffer following the success of two Bridgeport centers and a Fairfield location.

“Our goal in establishing AFC in Shelton is to offer area residents greater access to high quality medical treatment that’s also fast, convenient and saves money,” Heffer said. “We aim to set a new standard in urgent care, contribute to the community in multiple ways and become a trusted health resource for Shelton and surrounding towns.”

The site will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.