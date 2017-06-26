CareMount Medical names Brewster lab after retired Dr. Abe Levy

CareMount Medical PC has dedicated its new clinical laboratory in Brewster in honor of its former chief medical officer and a former president of the Westchester County Medical Society, Dr. Abe Levy.

Officials at CareMount headquarters in Mount Kisco said the Dr. Abe Levy Clinical Laboratory in Putnam County is equipped with state-of-the-art analyzers linked to automation and staffed by medical technologists. Designed to accommodate new technologies as they become available, the state-licensed lab has testing platforms that include but are not limited to chemistry, hematology, coagulation, urinalysis, immunoassay, vitamin D and Lyme disease.

An internist, Levy in late 2012 retired from the Mount Kisco Medical Group, where he had served as chief medical officer since 1999 and as chief control officer since 2004. Founded in 1946, the group practice was renamed CareMount Medical in February 2016.

“I am delighted to name our modern clinical laboratory after Dr. Levy,” Dr. Scott D. Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical, said in the recent announcement. “His decades of leadership enabled this lab to become a reality.”

A 1966 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Levy joined Mount Kisco Medical Group in 1974 from the University of Rochester, where he was an assistant professor of medicine. He practiced internal medicine on the medical group’s Mount Kisco campus and was an attending physician at Northern Westchester Hospital.

Levy also served as an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in Manhattan and as a consultant in internal medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. In addition to his one-year term as county medical society president in 2011-12, Levy was president of the medical society’s Westchester Academy of Medicine from 2005-08.