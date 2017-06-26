American Family Care adding third urgent care in Danbury

Urgent care company American Family Care will host a grand opening celebration of its latest facility at 46C Newtown Road in Danbury on July 12. The new center is AFC’s third location to open in Danbury – the others are at 2 Main St. and at 100 Mill Plain Road – and its 12th to open in Connecticut.

Connecticut-based franchisees Tom Kelly and Ron Krippner invested $1.1 million to build the 2,900-square-foot facility, which will feature six patient rooms, a digital X-ray suite and a laboratory.

AFC’s newest Danbury location will also feature a full suite of occupational medicine and workers’ compensation services, including OSHA-mandated medical surveillance exams, DOT and non-DOT drug screens and physicals, and breath alcohol tests.

The center will be open seven days a week: Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. No appointment will be needed. Most major insurance plans will be accepted.

In coordination with the Danbury Chamber of Commerce, the July 12 event will begin at 5 p.m. and will be followed by an hour of networking, light refreshments and clinic tours.