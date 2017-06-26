HealthPass New York to offer Oscar plans for small businesses in NY metro

HealthPass New York to offer Oscar plans for small businesses in NY...

HealthPass New York will offer Oscar Health insurance plans on its private health insurance exchange for small businesses.

HealthPass will offer eight Oscar for Business insurance plans to employers between one and 100 employees in New York City and its surrounding counties Westchester, Nassau, Suffolk and Rockland.

“The Oscar plans are an ideal complement to our existing offerings and truly enhance our portfolio of benefit options,” said Vincent C. Ashton, president and CEO of HealthPass.

Launched in 2012, Oscar promises a technology-driven approach to health insurance. Along with its expansion to the employer market in New York, the company announced this year it was looking to expand or start offering coverage in parts of New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, Tennessee and California.

Oscar for Business plans on HealthPass will range from the bronze to platinum rating tiers. Coverage will take effect Sept. 1.

The company in a press release said the business plans would include the same features as its plans on the individual market, including concierge teams that help members track care, telehealth and a strong mobile app.

Oscar will compete with United Healthcare’s Oxford Health and Northwell Health’s CareConnect on the HealthPass marketplace.