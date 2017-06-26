Goodway Technologies acquires BioSpray sanitation product lines

Goodway Technologies, the Stamford-based manufacturer of maintenance products, has acquired the complete line of BioSpray Power Pack Systems from 1 Priority Biocidal LLC, and distribution rights for the Fort Worth company’s BioSpray D2 sanitation product. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The line of machines and chemicals includes patented technology that delivers food-grade, FDA- and EPA-registered sanitation and disinfection solutions that are designed to eliminate the need for manual spraying and wiping while also providing a more consistent and cost-effective application. The products are designed to maintain good sanitation practices in food and beverage, health care and other markets.

Goodway has been developing maintenance solutions for more than 50 years.