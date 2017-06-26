12 Fairfield County nonprofits receive state grants for infrastructure needs

Three Bridgeport nonprofits are among 12 Fairfield County organizations that will share part of the $15.1 million-plus that the state is awarding through its Nonprofit Grant Program. The program assists groups with the costs associated with one-time infrastructure improvements that upgrade the efficiency and effectiveness of the services provided by the agencies.

The allocations represent the fifth round of grants since the program’s 2013 launch. The NGP is administered by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management.

Bridgeport’s CT Renaissance Inc. will receive $347,292 for Central Avenue windows and Maple Street improvements; its SW CT Agency on Aging will get $243,600 for its case management system; and The Workplace will receive $200,000 for vehicles.

Other county-based nonprofits receiving grants are: