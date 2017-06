The Greenwich Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly “After Six” networking event at Greenwich Hospital on June 28 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. There will be updates on the hospital and the chamber along with small bites, wine and prizes. Free parking under the hospital or on the street. $15 members; $25 nonmembers. Register online at Greenwichchamber.com, email greenwichchamber@greenwichchamber.com or call 869-3500.