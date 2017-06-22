Faber recognized by CT hospital group

Marilyn Faber, parish nurse coordinator at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport was recognized by the Connecticut Hospital Association as a “2017 Healthcare Hero.” The award was first offered in 2002 to call attention to the special contributions make by selected health care workers to their field and the community.

Faber was cited for her work in identifying heart disease, diabetes and obesity in the poor and underserved. She is a creator of the “Know Your Numbers (KY#s)” campaign that involves performing blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and BMI screenings for people who otherwise would be ignored. She realized that screenings needed to happen in the places they frequent, often soup kitchens and food pantries, not in the usual clinical settings. Starting three years ago at eight sites, the campaign now covers 13 sites and serves 288 people.

In her role as parish nurse coordinator, she leads a group of 76 churches and 222 registered nurses to help make health care services accessible to congregants in need.