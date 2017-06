Michael Serrao has been appointed chief operating officer and senior vice president at Stanley M. Seligson Properties LLC, a real estate investment and development firm in Norwalk. He’ll be overseeing all operations and report directly to CEO Stanley Seligson.

Serrao joined the firm 15 years ago after working for Olympia Construction Company Inc. He earned a bachelor’s degree at Bentley University and, at the age of 27, was named to the “40 under 40” of Fairfield County.