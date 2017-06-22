Board members at World Affairs Forum

Stamford-based World Affairs Forum has elected new members to its board and reelected others. The organization’s annual meeting was held at the Stamford Yacht Club.

New members from Greenwich include Elizabeth Behnke, Derek Harvey, Richard Lukaj and Scott Nevins. Two Greenwich residents were re-elected: John Knopf and David Nelson.

Other elected board members include George Paik of Newtown, Joanna Gwozdziowski of Stamford, Damon Vocke of Wilton and Jim Lisher of New Canaan.

The World Affairs Forum is the only world affairs council serving Fairfield and Westchester counties and is part of a national network of more than 95 councils in the U.S. Established in 1946, it promotes greater understanding of foreign policy issues.