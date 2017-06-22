Americares honors Endo

Stamford-based Americares, in partnership with the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), has presented its annual Power of Partnership Award to Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Par Pharmaceutical, operating companies of Endo International PLC, in recognition of their efforts to improve health care around the world. The company provides pharmaceuticals to help Americares’ emergency response work and ongoing health programs.

Jed Selkowitz, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Americares presented the award at the HDA’s Business and Leadership Conference in Phoenix. Americares and HDA created the award 13 years ago to recognize medical manufacturing and distribution organizations that have helped expand access to health care for disadvantaged populations.

Selkowitz noted that Endo has been “supporting health care for disaster survivors and meeting the everyday needs in under-resourced hospitals and clinics around the world.” For 15 years, Endo’s branded and generic divisions – Endo Pharmaceuticals and Par Pharmaceutical – have donated medicine for distribution to 83 countries.