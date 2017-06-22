Frederick named bar foundation fellow

Attorney Steven M. Frederick of Stamford was elected a 2017 Fellow of the Connecticut Bar Foundation James W. Cooper Fellows Program. The program was established to promote better understanding of the legal profession and judicial system and to explore ways to improve the profession and the administration of justice in Connecticut.

“We are pleased to recognize our new fellows for their distinguished services to our legal system and for their commitment to the principles of equal justice and the rule of law,” said James T. Shearin, president of the Connecticut Bar Foundation.

Frederick is a co-managing partner at Wofsey Rosen Kweskin & Kuriansky LLP in Stamford. The Fellows Program is named in honor of James W. Cooper, who was a prominent New Haven attorney and president of the Connecticut Bar Foundation from 1973 to 1975, the Connecticut Bar Association from 1957 to 1958, and the New Haven County Bar Association from 1948 to 1949.