Raveis Mortgage honored by Trade Magazine

William Raveis Mortgage of Shelton has been named as one of the Top 100 Mortgage Companies in America. The period covered is 2016, and this is the third consecutive year that Raveis has been cited. The selection was made by the trade publication, Mortgage Executive magazine. William Raveis Mortgage is a division of William Raveis Real Estate, Mortgage & Insurance.

Ryan Raveis, co-president of the family-owned company with his brother Chris, was again named to the magazine’s list of “Top 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives.”

Raveis has 20 offices throughout the Northeast and Florida, with about 4,000 agents. In 2016, it closed 2,420 loans accounting for $794,353,427 in total volume. William Raveis Mortgage is licensed to originate loans in Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, New Jersey and New York.