United Way honors Ciulla

More than 250 attended United Way of Western Connecticut’s 23rd annual Heart of Gold Dinner at the Stamford Marriott during which John Ciulla, president of Webster Bank, was presented with the 2017 Heart of Gold Award.

Michael Pollard, chief of staff for Stamford’s Mayor David Martin, was the emcee for the evening. Tracie Wilson, senior vice president of programming and development at NBCUniversal and last year’s Heart of Gold recipient, presented the award to Ciulla.

Kimberly Morgan, CEO of the nonprofit, said it relies “on corporate partners like Webster Bank that promote employee volunteer engagement in local social service agencies and are committed to contributing financially to the success of local community organizations.”

The Roberta K. Eichler Heart of Gold Scholarship was awarded to Ariadna Lopez, a senior at Stamford High School. The $5,000 scholarship is named in honor of the Stamford Volunteer Center’s former executive director.