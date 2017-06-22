Assisted living services shows appreciation

In appreciation of its partners who provide services to seniors throughout Connecticut and especially along its shoreline, Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) recently hosted its 21st anniversary celebration, which also served as a vehicle to express appreciation to others who work with their company to provide services to seniors throughout Connecticut and especially in shoreline areas. Nearly 100 eldercare specialists attended the “Networking and Shoreline Resources Tour and Wine Tasting” at Chamard Vineyards in Clinton.

“Providing the elderly with ways to keep them safe in their homes as they continue to age is very important and rewarding,” ALS co-owner Ron D’Aquila said. “We are proud of the unique and innovative ways we have developed to care for thousands of Connecticut’s seniors and individuals with disabilities over the years.”

D’Aquila and his wife, Sharon, started the business in a room above the garage in their home in Meridan in 1996. It quickly expanded and they needed to move twice to larger buildings. The company currently has more than 400 employees serving the entire state and has a branch in Clinton.