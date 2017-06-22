Norwalk Hospital to host blood drive

Norwalk Hospital will host a Red Cross community blood drive July 21 from 1:30 to 6:15 p.m. in the Patio Room on the fifth floor to benefit patients in need.

Donors must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. The Red Cross recommends drinking plenty of fluids on the day of donation, eating iron-rich foods in the weeks prior to donation and bringing a list of any medications used along with a photo I.D. or blood donor card. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment or for more information.