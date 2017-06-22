$550K raised for Pfriem Center

The more than 500 guests attending the Rose of Hope Luncheon at the Fairfield County Hunt Club in Westport helped raise $550,000 for Norma Pfriem Breast Center, which provides care and support for breast cancer patients and their families.

“We’re really lucky in my family that we have each other for encouragement and love,” keynote speaker Christie Brinkley said. “But some women who are uninsured or underinsured need help to get the same quality care as those who can afford the best help.”

The actress, model and philanthropist told those attending, “That’s where you and your support of the breast center come in. You make it possible for every single woman to receive comprehensive, lifesaving care.”

Brinkley noted that the Pfriem center helps women through all stages of dealing with breast cancer, from providing information about pros and cons of mammograms to helping them find resources to pay utility bills or buy groceries while they undergo treatment.

The Rose of Hope Award was presented to Merrill Lynch Wealth Management for its support of the breast center. The firm was the lead corporate event sponsor.

Part of Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Health, Norma Pfriem Breast Center has served more than 30,000 women and their families since its launch in 1999 and is accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

The center can be reached at 203-255-5300 or bridgeporthospital.org/cancer/breast.