Connecticut Labor, Correction departments partner for prisoner employment program

A partnership has been formed between the Connecticut Department of Labor and the Department of Correction to create a new 10-hour construction safety and health training class for people in DOC custody who are nearing the end of their sentences and preparing to seek employment.

The federally-approved course, often referred to as the “OSHA-10,” is a new initiative whose goal is increasing the education and skills of those leaving prison so they become more marketable to prospective employers.

Held over the course of five weeks in two-hour segments, the course will be provided by staff from CTDOL’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health. Participants who successfully complete the training will receive a course completion card from the federal OSHA Region 1 Training Institute Education Center.

“By working with people before they are released from custody, we can improve their chances to be successful at obtaining employment upon their release, thereby making a real impact that drives our crime rate even lower and ending the cycle of crime and poverty,” Gov. Dannel Malloy said.

“If we are to truly work toward ensuring that those housed in our prisons do not return, then we need to be a society that makes the kind of smart investments that produce real, positive results for the residents of our state.”

The governor said that over 100 people in DOC custody have expressed interest in the course and are registered to begin the classes, which start on June 21 at the DOC’s Cybulski Community Reintegration Center in Enfield.