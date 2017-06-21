Danbury’s Tech Air acquires Angelus Welding Inc.

Tech Air, the Danbury-based distributor of industrial, medical, and

specialty gases and related equipment and supplies, has completed the acquisition of Angelus Welding Inc., a distributor of welding and industrial supplies and industrial gases based in Los Angeles.

The deal marks Tech Air’s third pick-up this year, following the January acquisitions of Gasco Affiliates and Gases & Arc Supply.

Founded in 1947, Angelus primarily serves customers in the entertainment, glassblowing and metal fabrication industries. Angelus will be integrated into Tech Air of California, doing business as Geneva Gas & Supply. Angelus President Chris Donohue, along with family members Alexis and Jolene Donohue, will remain actively involved with the company moving forward.

Tech Air is owned by CI Capital Partners and Tech Air management.