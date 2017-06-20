Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board to host annual breakfast

The Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board will hold its annual breakfast meeting June 29 in Yonkers.

The board oversees career centers and workforce development programs in Westchester and Putnam counties. The annual event, scheduled for 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Dunwoodie Golf Course, provides information on workforce development partnerships and other economic programs in the two counties. Information on the programs will be available in 10-minute presentations, with 15 different presenters from economic and workforce development programs.

The event is free to attend.