Mamaroneck-based Walter’s Hot Dogs to open Stamford location

Walter’s Hot Dogs, a Mamaroneck-based eatery that has been serving customers since 1919, will open its first Connecticut location in August at Stamford’s Harbor Point.

The Stamford location, in a site previously occupied by Mr. Frosty’s and The Hut, will be open year-round and will use Uber Eats for its deliveries. This is the second expansion for Walter’s, which announced plans for a White Plains location earlier in the year.

In an interview with the food blog CTbites, Gene Baca, business development manager for Walter’s, said the company has received offers to set up in Stamford during the past few years, but the timing was never quite right until now.

“A lot of offers seemed attractive, but everything had to feel right,” he said. “We had to be able to see ourselves in that location, and deliver the same quality and experience you get at the original Walter’s.”