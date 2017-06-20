Sacred Heart University presenting ‘Fake News’ symposium

Sacred Heart University’s School of Communications and Media Arts is hosting its sixth annual SHU Media Exchange at its Martire Center on June 22 at 6 p.m. Involving a live

discussion and interactive elements, “Fake News, Real Problems: Journalism and Education in the Digital Era” is produced entirely by graduate students and will be streamed live on WSHU Public Radio.

As it has from the start, the Media Exchange is overseen by Coordinator of News & Broadcasting, Mass Communications Professor Joe Alicastro. A longtime NBC News producer, Alicastro said this year’s event involves 40 students, responsible for everything from pre- and post-production to studio production, graphics, web operations and event planning.

“This is also an opportunity for students to network with media people who will be in the audience,” Alicastro said. “We’ve invited people from all the major media outlets in the area.”

Grad student and senior producer Julia Romano said she hopes to expand upon her involvement into a career in event-planning. “It’s a great opportunity for all of us,” the Wallingford resident said.

Hosting the event at the Fairfield-based university will be former NBC anchor Faith Daniels.