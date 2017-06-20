Norwalk-based After Inc. purchased by EPIC Insurance Brokers

After Inc., a product warranty analytics firm based in Norwalk, was acquired by EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a San Francisco-based retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultancy. The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Established in 2005 as a subsidiary of Fulcrum Analytics, After Inc. was formally created in 2015 and built a client base that included such brands as Canon, Electrolux, Ford, Generac, Jaguar Land Rover, Polaris and Seagate Technologies. In announcing the acquisition, EPIC’s CEO and Co-Founder John Hahn stated that After Inc. would help to grow his company’s subsidiary PowerGuard Specialty Insurance Services, a renewable energy program manager.

“For several years we have been searching for the right data analytics partner to strengthen and augment PowerGuard’s offerings, and to create new capabilities for their diversification into product warranty fields other than wind and solar,” Hahn said. “It became evident to us that After Inc. provided the best platform and partnership to enhance and grow PowerGuard. This is a very exciting development for PowerGuard’s clients and their other business partners around the world.”