Trantolo & Trantolo opens law office in Bridgeport

Kevin Zimmerman
Trantolo & Trantolo LLC has opened its newest law office at 944 Fairfield Ave. in Bridgeport. Established in 1938 in Hartford, the firm today is under the leadership of its third generation of family members: Managing Partner Keith Trantolo and Chief Operating Officer Scott Trantolo.

Trantolo and Trantolo law firm BridgeportThe principals at Trantolo & Trantolo, which also maintains offices in Hartford, Torrington and Waterbury, said they chose Bridgeport for both its diversity and location, which “helps us to better serve our growing number of existing clients in Bridgeport that were being handled by other offices, such as Waterbury,” said Scott Trantolo.

Attorneys Tony Nunes and John Kanca will be based in the Bridgeport office, while the firm’s other nine lawyers will work there selectively.

