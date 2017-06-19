O’Reilly Auto Parts buys Mudrick’s Stratford location for $1M

The Stratford store will be O'Reilly's first in Fairfield County.

The retail site of the former Mudrick’s TV & Appliances at 1480 Barnum Ave. in Stratford was sold to O’Reilly Auto Parts for $1.05 million.

Mudrick’s TV and Appliances opened its 21,169-square-foot store in August 1949, at the time when televisions began to become a prominent feature in American homes. The store closed last year after Jack Mudrick, son of company founder John Mudrick, announced his retirement.

O’Reilly Auto Parts is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and operates more than 4,800 locations across the country. The Stratford store will be O’Reilly’s first in Fairfield County – its closest outlets are in West Haven and New Haven.

Lester Fradkoff, senior vice president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, represented the seller in the transaction.