Metro-North President Joseph Giulietti to retire in August

Three years after being named president of Metro-North, Joseph Giulietti will retire in August.

According to an Associated Press report, Giulietti announced yesterday that he plans to spend time with his family while he evaluates the next step in his career. The Metropolitan Transit Authority has yet to make an official announcement of Giulietti’s departure.

Giulietti, who turns 65 in July, joined Metro-North at its 1983 inception as superintendent of transportation and served in a number of executive positions before joining the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority in 1998 as deputy executive director, becoming executive director two years later. He returned to Metro-North in 2014 to succeed the retiring Howard Permut as the agency’s president.

Giulietti will be leaving Metro-North with record-breaking ridership. Last year, the New Haven Line recorded 40.5 million annual rides, surpassing the 2015 record by approximately 20,000. Metro-North’s Harlem Line and the Hudson Line also beat their respective 2015 records by more than 125,000 each, with 27.7 million rides on the Harlem Line and 16.6 million rides on the Hudson Line.