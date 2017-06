Bethel-based grocery chain Caraluzzi’s plans to open Ridgefield Wine & Spirits at 46 Danbury Road in Ridgefield in July. The new store will be in the former home of Best Cellars, which closed in 2015 in the wake of owner A&P’s bankruptcy.

Caraluzzi’s, which also operates grocery stores in Newtown and Wilton, opened Caraluzzi’s Wine & Spirits at 19A Sugar Hollow Road in Danbury earlier this year.