NYC firm tapped for Bridgeport theater redevelopment

The city of Bridgeport has hired Exact Capital Group LLC, a New York City-based real estate development firm, as the developer for the Majestic and Poli Theater mixed-use project.

Located at 1325 Main Street in Bridgeport’s North End, the 13-acre complex opened in 1922 with the Loew’s Poli Theater – later renamed Loew’s Palace Theater – a 3,600-seat venue that presented live stage shows, and the Majestic Theater, a 2,200-seat cinema. The theaters closed in the mid-1970s and the complex, which was also once home to the 109-room Savoy Hotel, was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

The redevelopment project will be the first Connecticut-based endeavor for Exact Capital Group, which has focused on New York City projects. The company’s proposal for the long-shuttered complex is budgeted at approximately $350 million and will require the City Council’s approval.