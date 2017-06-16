More than $150K raised in 5K race

The Stamford-based commercial real estate advisory firm Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) helped raise more than $150,000 as the presenting sponsor for the Stamford Boys & Girls Club Corporate 5K Race. More than 2,000 runners and walkers and 50 corporate sponsors participated. Funds raised from the race cover the cost of summer camp for hundreds of youngsters living at or below poverty level.

James Ritman, executive vice president and managing director of NKF is on the club’s board of directors and has encouraged company employees to work with the club. Regional Manager Michael Cottle spoke during the sponsor reception preceding the race and said, “Supporting the Boys & Girls Club reinforces NKF’s corporate culture in a way that also supports the youth of our city. It’s heartwarming to see our team share our success with the community, impacting generations of families.”