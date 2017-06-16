Home Good Things Happening Fairfield Greenwich brownies donate butterfly garden

Greenwich brownies donate butterfly garden

By
Editorial Staff
-
John Huber and members of Girl Scout Brownie Troop 50361, including leaders Nina Bliley, Pamela Frame and Lilly Armstrong along with scouts (standing) Isabela Bliley, Kate Culvahouse and Charlotte Armstrong and (kneeling) Caroline Stickle and Josie Frame.

Second-graders in Girl Scout Brownie Troop 50361 of Greenwich have donated a butterfly garden to the Carl and Dorothy Bennett Community Garden at Greenwich Hospital

The 9-year-olds planted the butterfly garden under the supervision of John Huber, the hospital’s landscape architect. The $1,400 cost of the garden was raised by selling more than 1,500 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies.  

“It’s inspiring to see youngsters so committed to improving their community at such a young age,” said Norman Roth, president and chief executive officer of Greenwich Hospital. 

Located by the path leading up the terrace overlooking the community garden, the plants in the butterfly garden are expected to attract about a dozen different species.

