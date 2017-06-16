Spannaus promoted at Atlantic

Atlantic Group Cos., a furniture provider, has promoted Dave Spannaus to CEO of its offices in Norwalk and New York City. He will lead national and international sales and marketing.

At the same time, the company announced that James Moffat is taking on the role of president of the Connecticut office. Roger Abramson, the Atlantic Group’s CEO and founder, will remain focused on setting the overall vision of the company and overseeing the financial and legal aspects of the business, as well as mentoring employees.