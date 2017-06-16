High schoolers invited to try college

Fairfield University’s annual Summer Scholars Program, a two-week residential and academic college experience offering high-achieving high school seniors and juniors the opportunity to experience campus life as an undergraduate, returns July 9, through July 22.

Program applications are available to students with a high school GPA of 3.2 or higher at fairfield.edu/summerscholars and will be accepted through June 30.

During the program, students connect with professors, experience dorm life and earn college credits. Each scholar is required to take a three-credit course.

While on campus, all summer scholars will live in double rooms in one of the university’s main residential halls and will have access to the many amenities offered on campus, entertaining extra-curricular activities and off-campus field trips.

More information from program coordinator Sandy Richardson at 203-254-4000, ext. 2911.