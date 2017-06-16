Student art showcased at the Bruce

Artwork by talented high school students from Connecticut and New York is being showcased at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich. The exhibition is titled “iCreate 2017” and is on view through July 30.

This marks the eighth consecutive year for the exhibition of more than 40 works of art selected from more than 700 submissions received from teenagers.

The current exhibition was organized by eight high school seniors from the Bruce Museum’s Youth@Bruce committee. One of the exhibit’s organizers Rachel Gee, who attends Scarsdale High School said, “The process was challenging and required a lot of perseverance and collaboration. Seeing the final gallery makes it well worth the hard work.”

The exhibition is underwritten by the Charles M. and Deborah G. Royce Exhibition Fund with support from the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation.

More information: 203-869-0376 or brucemuseum.org.