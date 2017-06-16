Putnam Hospital golf tournament

The Putnam Hospital Center Golf Invitational tees off June 26 at the Anglebrook Golf Club in Lincolndale. The tournament is a major fundraiser for the hospital and is sponsored by Northeastern Anesthesia Services PC.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., followed by lunch and a putting contest. The shotgun start is at 12:30 p.m. A reception and awards ceremony are scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and can be attended separately.

For information and registration contact the Putnam Hospital Center Foundation at 845-230-4763 or PHCfdn@health-quest.org.