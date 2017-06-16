Board members at St. Elizabeth Seton

The St. Elizabeth Seton Children’s Foundation has announced five board appointments for its operations Continuum of Care at the Foundation, the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center and the John A. Coleman School.

Benny Caiola of Bettina Equities Co. LLC will serve the Continuum. Pediatric Center board additions are Michael Gallagher of Corporate Risk Solutions LLC, David Ingber of the Westchester Medical Center Health Network and Claudia Pici-Morris of consultants Egon Zehnder. At the John A. Coleman School, Lisa Marrero of Sound Shore Medical Center and New York Medical College joins the board.

Brian Harrington, St. Elizabeth Seton’s vice president of institutional advancement said the new board members “will help guide us through this turbulent time in pediatric health care, as well as a profound sense of compassion and a zeal for bettering the lives of the more than 5,000 medically complex children we serve annually.”