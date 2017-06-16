Northern Westchester Hospital volunteers are honored

Northern Westchester Hospital (NWH) in Mount Kisco has named Josephine Cherubini as its 2017 Mary B. Robbins Beacon of Light Volunteer of the Year. Cherubini has lived in Mount Kisco for 50 years and has been a volunteer at NWH for 21 years, contributing more than 4,000 hours of service. She has worked the front desk in the main lobby since 1996.

David Bubser, a resident of Bedford Hills who has been a volunteer at the hospital’s Transitional Care Unit (TCU), was awarded the New York State Health Facilities Association’s 2017 District 3 Volunteer of the Year- Senior Adult award. He had been nominated for the award by the staff of the TCU. Bubser provides relaxation and stress management through individual sessions with patients.