WJC appoints Roberts as board president

of Mahopac has been appointed president of the board for the White Plains-based Westchester Jewish Council (WJC). She was on the professional staff of the Rosenthal JCC of Northern Westchester from 1992 until its closing in 2016.

She has been on the WJC board since 1999 and was member of the executive committee for more than eight years.

The WJC connects Westchester’s Jewish communities and strengthens relationships among 160 Jewish organizations and other ethnic and faith based groups, elected officials, Israel and the community at large.