Peters named to top advisors list

Kevin M. Peters, who is a managing director and financial adviser at the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management office in Purchase, has been named to Barron’s annual list of “America’s Top 100 Financial Advisors.”

Among factors Barron’s considers are assets under administration, revenue produced for the firm and quality of service provided to clients.

Peters has been a registered financial adviser for more than three decades. He joined Morgan Stanley in 2007 after spending seven years at Merrill Lynch and 18 years at Smith Barney.