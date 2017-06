Watercolors by Betsy Jacaruso and Cross River Fine Arts will be on display at the Betsy Jacaruso Gallery in Rhinebeck from June 15 through July 30. The gallery at 43-2 E. Market St. is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Among the artists whose works also are being exhibited is Claudia Engle, a resident of Port Ewen. She attended the Rhode Island School of Design and applied her experience as a graphic designer when creating her watercolors.