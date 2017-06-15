Ridgefield, Westport arts organizations receive NEA grants

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum of Ridgefield and the Westport Country Playhouse are among 14 Connecticut sites receiving grants from The National Endowment for the Arts.

Aldrich is receiving $20,000 to support exhibits and educational programs, while the Westport theater is receiving $20,000 to support a production of “Romeo and Juliet” with an education and engagement initiative.

All told, the 14 Connecticut organizations – most of which are in Hartford and New Haven – are receiving $957,400. Nationally the NEA announced it has awarded 1,195 grants totaling $82.06 million.