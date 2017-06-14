Deadlocked Escape Rooms leases Stamford space

Entertainment venue operator Deadlocked Escape Rooms LLC has leased a 2,500-square-foot space at 1000 Hope St. in Stamford. The company offers “escape room adventure games” where participants solve a series of puzzles to achieve a specified objective.

Deadlocked said one of its goals is to become a sustainable source of revenue for deserving nonprofit agencies, particularly those serving youth and families.

The announcement was made by Norwalk-based commercial realtor Choyce Peterson Inc., whose vice president Adam Cognetta and account executive Pete Jacullo handled the negotiations.