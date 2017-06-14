CoreLogic: Delinquent mortgages in Norwalk-Stamford-Bridgeport down year over year

Five percent of mortgages in the Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk market were delinquent by at least 30 days – including those in foreclosure – in March 2017, a decrease of 0.7 percent from March 2016, according to property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider CoreLogic.

Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk mortgages in serious delinquency –90-plus days past due – totaled 2.8 percent in March 2017, compared with 3.4 percent in March 2016. The foreclosure inventory rate for this March was 1.3 percent compared with 1.6 percent a year earlier, the firm said.

Nationally, 4.4 percent of mortgages were in some stage of delinquency – 30 days or more past due including those in foreclosure – in March 2017, representing a 0.8 percentage point decline in the overall delinquency rate compared with March 2016 when it was 5.2 percent.

As of March 2017, the nation’s foreclosure inventory rate, which measures the share of mortgages in some stage of the foreclosure process, was 0.8 percent compared with 1 percent in March 2016. The serious delinquency rate was 2.1 percent, down from 2.7 percent in March 2016.