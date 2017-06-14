Stamford picks Revolution Lighting for public school LED retrofit project

Revolution Lighting Technologies of Stamford has been selected by the city to provide high-efficiency LED lighting for a retrofit project throughout its public school system.

The company’s operating division Tri-State LED helped to secure the project, working closely with the project’s installer Con Edison Solutions, which will use Revolution Lighting’s high performance LED tubes.

According to Revolution, “LED solutions deliver superior efficiency to reduce lighting energy use by more than 65 percent, while increasing light output for enhanced safety and higher quality learning environments for students.”

Year to date, including the city of Stamford project, Revolution Lighting has won contracts exceeding $8 million in the public education market, including in other Connecticut municipalities and in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. All together, the company has won more than $28 million in public education work since the start of 2016.

According to the Department of Energy, lighting is the second largest source of energy use in K-12 schools, behind only space heating and cooling. As cited throughout a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency report, school buildings are often able to achieve upwards of greater than 40 percent energy cost savings through lighting installations and retrofits.