Monaco heads Coldwell Banker’s Westchester operations

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has appointed Joseph Monaco as regional vice president of the company’s Westchester

County market. He will report to Joseph A. Valvano, president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County, and oversee the company’s 13 sales offices and nearly 550 sales associates in Westchester.

Monaco has been a branch manager for several regional offices of Coldwell Banker – including ones in Yorktown Heights, White Plains and Stamford – and was honored as a top-producing manager with the company’s President’s Circle and President’s Council awards. He returned to Coldwell Banker after a roughly three-year stint as manager of the Ridgefield brokerage of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty in Connecticut. He joined Sotheby’s after serving about three years as regional vice president of Better Homes and Gardens Rand Realty in Westchester, where he oversaw nine offices.

Licensed in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, Monaco has 34 years of experience in residential real estate.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage operates 51 offices with more than 2,300 affiliated sales associates in Connecticut and Westchester County.