Digital and social media marketing tips presented at Fordham Westchester

The Fordham University School of Professional and Continuing Studies and the New York State Small Business Development

Center will present “7 Practical Tips for Digital and Social Marketing Success” at 6 p.m. June 21 on Fordham’s Westchester campus in West Harrison.

The free event will be hosted by Robin Colner, founder and president of DigiStar Media, a digital and social media marketing agency in Mamaroneck, and the founder and director of Fordham’s Digital and Social Media Marketing Professional Certificate Program, which is housed in the School of Professional and Continuing Studies.

Colner will review the social media landscape and showcase best practices, critical trends and winning strategies for channels such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Instagram, messaging apps and live-streaming video platforms. She will also share her top digital marketing tips for small businesses.

Each person attending the presentation will receive a free copy of the book, “Social Media Marketing for Small Business” by Simone Mullinax.