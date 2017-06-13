College of New Rochelle lays off 32 employees

The layoffs come as part of the college’s financial restructuring plan, which it embarked on last fall

The College of New Rochelle laid off 32 members of its faculty and staff on Monday.

According to a statement on the college’s website, the layoffs were necessary in order for the college to achieve financial stability.

“We have taken this painful step only after exhausting all other options,” the statement read. “Payroll and benefits are the college’s largest area of expense, yet it’s the most difficult to reduce because it involves the lives of individuals who devote their time and energy to our students and campus.”

Of the 32 employees affected, 10 were tenured faculty.

The college said selected employees were chosen to assure “minimum impact” on student experience. The personnel from all five campuses were involved.

Because of the college’s financial restrictions, compensation packages were not offered.

The college does not anticipate any further layoffs.

The layoffs come as part of the college’s financial restructuring plan, which it embarked on last fall. The college said the “exhaustive process” has involved a careful analysis of its operations to determine where expenses can be reduced.

“To date we have identified and implemented cost reductions in virtually every operational area,” the statement read. “As a result, we have made significant progress and our financial outlook is steadily improving.”

In October, college trustees announced that a probe into its finances had found $20 million in unpaid payroll taxes spanning eight quarters since 2014 and an additional $11.2 million in debts and liabilities. President Judith Huntington stepped down in October.

Following that discovery, the college appointed a special committee to oversee an investigation. The school named a chief restructuring officer from the New York City accounting firm Grassi and Associates to manage the college’s finances. Trustees also hired a forensic accountant, PKF O’Connor Davies, and the law firm Pepper Hamilton LLP to conduct the investigation.

Founded by Ursuline Sisters in 1904, The College of New Rochelle includes four schools: the School of Arts & Sciences, the School of Nursing and Health Care Professions, the Graduate School and the School of New Resources for adult learners. Its main campus is in New Rochelle, with five satellite campuses in the New York City boroughs. Formerly a women’s college, the school became fully coeducational in fall 2016.