Stamford nursing home, other facilities fined by Department of Public Health

The Villa at Stamford is one of six nursing homes fined by the state Department of Public Health for various misdeeds.

According to DPH, on Sept. 21, 2016, a housekeeper at The Villa saw a nurses aide hit, push, pull and yell at a resident with dementia while shaving the resident in bed. The aide denied the allegations but was fired six days later.

On Dec. 2, 2016, a resident suffered cuts on the side of the head and behind one ear after a nurses aide tried to turn the resident over while providing incontinence care. The resident, who had Parkinson’s disease and traumatic brain injury, required two-person assistance, according to DPH, but the nurses aide tried to move the resident without help. The resident was treated at a hospital and returned to the facility three days later.

The facility was fined $1,630 for the two incidents.

The DPH also announced that The Reservoir in West Hartford was fined $3,000 after a resident died and investigators found staff did not administer CPR for the required period of time. Advanced Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in New Haven was fined $3,000 after a resident with acute kidney injury and other diagnoses died. RegalCare of West Haven was fined $1,930 for three incidents.

In addition, Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury was fined $1,740 after a resident broke several ribs in a fall. Bayview Health Care in Waterford was fined $1,630 for two violations.