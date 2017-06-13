Maaco seeking franchisees in Fairfield

Maaco Auto Painting & Collision Repair is planning to expand its brand presence into Fairfield by bringing two new shops to the market by 2018. The company is seeking single and multi-unit franchise partners, requiring no prior automotive experience.

The franchise, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers new owners training programs and continued operating and marketing support. Maaco estimates that it will bring 14 to 20 auto body and paint technician jobs to the area. In addition, the company said, Fairfield will benefit from tax revenue as its certified centers generate an average of over $1.3 million in sales, with franchisees generating an average net income of $198,963.

Fairfield was chosen “because of the shortage of quality auto painting and collision repair shops in the area,” according to the company.

With more than 500 locations worldwide, Maaco plans on adding 60 franchisees over the next year to achieve an overarching goal of becoming a $1 billion brand.